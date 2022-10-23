Prabhas Surprises Fans With New Adipurush Poster on 42nd Birthday; Netizens Say 'Jai Shri Ram'

Actor Prabhas has treated fans to a new poster of his upcoming pan-India film Adipurush on his 42nd birthday. Prabhas celebrates his birthday on October 23. To mark this special occasion, the makers of Adipurush decided to unveil yet another poster of the actor from the movie.

Taking to his Instagram account, Prabhas shared the poster in English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The poster sees him transform into Lord Ram. The actor is wearing a saffron vest and white dhoti and sporting long hair. Lighting in the burning sky is seen in the background. The poster also shows his warrior side, with actor holding an arrow in his hand. Sharing the poster, Prabhas says, “Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shree Ram. #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D!"

The film, directed by Om Raut, also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. In the film, Sunny will reportedly be seen as Lakshman. Kriti is set to essay the role of Sita in the forthcoming film and Saif Ali Khan will portray the role of Raavan.

Meanwhile, Adipurush teaser has received mixed response on social media ever since its release. While some are complaining about its ‘poor VFX’, others claim that the film is ‘misrepresenting’ Lord Ram and Ravana. The head priest of Ayodhya’s Ram temple also demanded an immediate ban on the film.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the head priest alleged that the film wrongly portrays Lord Ram, Hanuman and Ravana and is therefore against their dignity. “Making a film is not a crime but they should not be made to create deliberate controversies to hog the limelight," head priest Satyendra Das said.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also accused the filmmakers of wrongly depicting the Hindu deities in the teaser. “I have seen the trailer of Adipurush. There are objectionable scenes in it," he said as reported by Indian Express.

