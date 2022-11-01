Prabhas To Clash With Salman Khan? Project K With Deepika Padukone Reportedly Eyeing Eid 2024 Release

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s highly-anticipated film Project K is likely to release on Eid 2024, a new report claimed. If director Nag Ashwin does come through with the Eid 2024 release plans, it could result in a clash between Prabhas and Salman Khan at the box office.

According to a Pinkvilla report, the makers of Project K are considering locking the Eid 2024 weekend for the film’s release. The film is likely to wrap filming by either the end of this year or at the start of 2023. Following the filming wrap, the team will dive into post-production and focus on the VFX. Given the timeline of the production, the film is likely to release in cinemas in the summer of 2024.

“It’s a high-on VFX film, as the entire drama unfolds in the futuristic timeline. The team has created a fictional conflict of World War 3 in the film, and despite being a VFX-heavy team, the core USP of the film lies in the drama and emotions. They will take almost a year for post-production and VFX work and bring the film to the cinema halls in Summer 2024," a source informed the publication.

“The idea at the moment is to bring the film during the Eid 2024 weekend. It’s a week full of Holiday as 2024 will see Eid, Ambedkar Jayanti, Tamil New Year, and Ram Navami falling in a span of 7 days," the source added.

ETimes reported that Salman, who is known to release his film on Eid, is also eyeing Eid 2024 weekend for his action film with Ali Abbas Zafar. As per reports, the actor and director have decided to team up for an action film which will be high on action and ‘strongly backed by emotional quotient’. The film is eyeing to go on floors next year and be Salman’s Eid 2024 offering.

Salman and Prabhas’ teams are yet to address these reports. Meanwhile, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh while Salman will be seen in Tiger 3.

