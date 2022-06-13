Prabhas To Get Hitched This Year? Rumour Or Truth, Read Details Inside

Tollywood star Prabhas broke into the pan-Indian scene with the Baahubali franchise. And, ever since, the actor’s bachelor status has been a subject of interest. But it looks like this is now going to change soon. The latest word is that one of the most eligible bachelors of the Telugu film industry is about to tie the knot, this year itself. Reports also suggest that his uncle and senior star Krishnam Raju will announce the news soon.

On social media, a video of the President of the Krishnam Raju and Prabhas Fans Association from West Godavari district is going viral where it is revealed Prabhas’ marriage preparations are ongoing. According to the video, Prabhas has found his bride and Krishnamraju’s family will divulge the details at the appropriate moment. The video has gone viral on social media, and fans are excited to see their favourite actor tie the knot shortly. Take a look at the video below.

Meanwhile, neither Prabhas nor his family have issued a formal statement on the matter. The actor is currently busy with two of his upcoming films Salaar and Adipurush, which are expected to reinstate his reign on the box office after two debacles in the form of Saaho and Radhe Shyam.

On a related note, Prabhas was recently asked about his love life during a promotional event for the film Radhe Shyam. And, the actor revealed why he has not married yet. On being questioned, Prabhas, in reference to his role in the movie, had wittily said, “My predictions on love and romance have always been wrong. That is why I am not married." His answer had left the audience in splits.

