Prabhas to Mahesh Babu, the Staggering Fee Tollywood Stars Charge For a Film

With so many pan-India films hitting the theatres and doing great business, the Telugu film industry has also grown exponentially. The market for Telugu films has expanded to northern parts of the country. The fans in Delhi and Mumbai wait for an Allu Arjun or a Prabhas film just as much as people in Hyderabad.

So, let’s see how much the stars from the Telugu industry take for each movie.

- Prabhas: His PR team has officially announced that he is receiving over Rs 100 crore for each film. It is learned that Prabhas is getting up to Rs 150 crore for his 25th movie Spirit.

- Pawan Kalyan: Pawan has been making a series of films since his return to the big screen. It is learned that Pawan Kalyan is receiving over Rs 50 crore for each film. It is rumoured that for Hari Hara Veeramallu, Pawan has taken 60 crores.

- Mahesh Babu: The actor earns around Rs. 55 crores from each film. If rumours are to be believed, Mahesh’s fee per film has been hiked to Rs. 80 crores now.

- Junior NTR: It is learned that Junior NTR is being paid over Rs 45 crore for RRR.

- Ram Charan: Ram Charan was known to charge around Rs 35 crore for each film. He increased his rates with RRR and got paid roughly Rs 43 crores. He has, however, joined the 100-crore club, and his next big project with Gautam Tinnanuri will pay him more than Rs 100 crores.

- Chiranjeevi: Chiranjeevi is reported to have received Rs 50 crore for Acharya.

- Allu Arjun: It is learned that Allu Arjun is receiving over Rs 60 crore for the two parts of Pushpa.

- Balakrishna: It is learned that Balakrishna has taken Rs 11 crore for Akhanda.

- Nagarjuna: Nagarjuna is also rumoured to be taking up to Rs 7 crore per film.

- Venkatesh: Venkatesh earns up to Rs 7 crore per film.

- Vijay Devarakonda: It is reported that Vijay is taking up to Rs 10 crore for each film.

- Nani: Nani’s remuneration has taken a hit due to a series of flops. There are rumours that it is taking up to Rs 8 crore per film.

- Ravi Teja: Ravi Teja’s remuneration has increased after Crack. The buzz is that the actor has charged 13 crores for Khiladi. Ravi Teja is getting more than 15 crores for the upcoming films Dhamaka, Rama Rao on Duty, and Tiger Nageswara Rao.

- Varun Tej: Varun Tej’s remuneration has risen to Rs 8 crore.

- Sharwanand: Despite all the flops, it is said that Sharwanand is taking more than Rs 4 crore for each film.

- Nitin: Nitin is taking up to Rs 4 crore for the film.

- Naga Chaitanya: Chaitanya has been receiving successive hits. With that, his remuneration has also increased. Naga Chaitanya is currently receiving over Rs 6 crore for his films.

- Gopichand: Gopichand is getting up to Rs 3 crore for films.

- Ram Pothineni: Ram, who came into the limelight with films like iSmart Shankar and Red, is reportedly receiving up to Rs 8 crore for his role in The Warrior.

- Sai Dharam Tej: Sai Tej has been away from movies since his accident. But before that, he received up to Rs 6 crore for each film. Even now he may receive a similar remuneration.

