Prabhas to Quit Social Media? Know What Radhe Shyam Actor Has to Say

The fans of pan-India actor Prabhas have one complaint: their favourite celebrity is frequently absent from the social media circle.

Prabhas joined social media in 2019 and seldom posts personal updates there. Aside from details on his forthcoming projects and shoots, he frequently sends birthday greetings to co-stars. Fans are now waiting for the reserved star to come off the bench. However, the actor’s recent take on social media has left some in shock.

Prabhas stated that he would no longer utilise social media for anything other than film updates. The actor said that he does not use social media and that his Facebook account was created by the Baahubali crew, while his Instagram account was created by the creators of Radhe Shyam.

Prabhas recently opened up about the criticism he has received for his Hindi language in a media encounter. When asked about his fluency in Hindi, Prabhas stated that his main issue is that his Hindi has a Hyderabadi flavour. “I worked hard on my language. I can read and write in Hindi. I ask for Hindi dialogues. I don’t like reading them in English, as the pronunciation gets affected," said Prabhas.

Meanwhile, he’s been touring the country to promote his next film Radhe Shyam, in which he co-stars with Pooja Hegde. He portrays Vikramaditya, a palmist who can foresee the future and glimpse into the past.

Hegde plays Prerna, the leading lady in the period romance. The film’s trailers look intriguing, and the producers even produced a teaser on Metaverse, an augmented reality virtual network. Krishnam Raju and Bhagyashree play pivotal parts in the film, which is set to be released on March 11.

