Telugu star Prabhas has back-to-back films in his kitty with Adipurush, Salaar, Project K, Raja Deluxe and Spirit. While Adipurush has completed filming and is in the post-production stage, the other films are still filming. Prabhas’ career prospects at present look bleak, with his two releases since the Baahubali franchise, Radhe Shyam and Saaho failing at the box office. Even the teaser of Aadipurush was received poorly because of shoddy VFX and the misrepresentation of mythological characters.

This is why a lot is riding on films like Salaar and Raja Deluxe, which may prove to be a game changer for Prabhas. Salaar, which is being directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, is filming at a fast pace in Hyderabad. The film is scheduled to be released on September 28 and reports suggest that the filming will be complete in March itself. Shruti Haasan is playing the female lead in this movie.

Another film that Prabhas has completed almost 80 per cent of shooting for is Project K. Another Pan-Indian film, directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie will have Deepika Padukone opposite Prabhas and Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan will also play a pivotal role in the film.

Another pan India movie starring Prabhas is Raja Deluxe, although the title is still tentative. Directed by Maruthi, the movie is of the horror-comedy genre and will see Prabhas move away from his larger-than-life action-hero persona. The shooting of the film is 20 percent complete. The shooting had to be halted after the last schedule since Prabhas had been shooting for multiple films back to back, but now new reports suggest that the next schedule of the movie will start in March itself. The film’s setting was recently revealed by director Maruthi, confirming rumours that the entire production will be mostly shot on a large house set. He shared a picture of himself posing in front of the wonderfully lit old house backdrop on his personal social media profile.

