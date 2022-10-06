Prabhas to Saif Ali Khan, Here's How Much The Adipurush Cast Was Paid For Film

Soon after the teaser of Adipurush was released in Ayodhya on October 2 the internet went into a frenzy. Clocking over 72 million views in just over 24 hours, the teaser of the film became the most-watched in recent times. The look of the characters ranging from Ravana to Hanuman has received much criticism, though.

Not only is the historical drama pegged as the highest-budget film of 2023 but it also has a star-studded cast including big names like Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

The remuneration of the actors in this film is staggering, but in front of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan’s fee is nothing.

Just the way Ram overshadowed Ravana in mythology, the same way, South superstar Prabhas has also overshadowed Saif Ali Khan in terms of fees. According to media reports, Prabhas has charged a whopping amount of Rs. 100 crores for the role of Ram while Saif Ali Khan is taking home Rs 12 crore for Lankesh.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Prabhas had hiked his fee to 150 crores, but no official information regarding this has yet been received.

Kriti Sanon, who plays Sita Mata in the film, is charging Rs. 3 crores, while Sunny Singh, who plays Laxman, has been paid Rs 1.5 crore. At the same time, Sonal Chauhan, who will appear in an important role, has charged Rs. 50 lakhs.

The makers of the Om Raut directorial have announced the release of the film in worldwide theatres on January 12 next year. Made on a budget of about Rs. 450 crores, the film will open in formats like 2D, 3D, and IMAX, along with multiple Indian languages including Hindi.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here