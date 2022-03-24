Prabhas To Star In Supernatural Action Thriller By RRR Producer; Shooting Begins In June: Reports

Prabhas is a name that everyone in the country is familiar with. His recent film, Radhe Shyam, is currently running in theatres globally. However, the film is not getting the reviews that makers have expected. Apart from this, the ‘Baahubali’ actor has a lot on his plate. He is currently working on his upcoming films - Adipurush, Salaar and Project K. However, now reports of him joining hands with filmmaker Maruthi for a supernatural action-thriller have also surfaced on the Internet.

According to a Pinkvilla report, the shooting for the untitled supernatural action thriller might start by the end of May or at the beginning of June this year. The film is also expected to finish by this year’s end. A source close to the team told the news portal that Prabhas has liked the concept of the film and is highly excited to explore this new genre.

Not just this, the report further reveals another mega name that will be part of the team. It states that the film will be produced by RRR producer, DVV Danayya. The source said,"There have been talks of UV Creations producing the film, but DVV Entertainment that will be spearheading the project. The banner is excited to collaborate with Prabhas."

While Prabhas has many high-budget films in his pocket, his decision of choosing a not-so-grand project might make his fans think. However, the source of the news portal opened about Prabhas’ decision of taking Maruthi’s next. It said that Radhe Shyam actor doesn’t want to get attracted to the budget of the films now, rather he’ll choose it upon his potential.

However, no official announcement regarding the collaboration has been made by the makers or the actor yet. But if the news is true, then we might speculate that the failure of Radhe Shyam has affected Prabhas, therefore, now he wants to be wise in choosing his further projects.

