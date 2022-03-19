Prabhas Undergoes Surgery in Spain After Accident on Salaar Sets; Actor's Not Avoiding Media

Prabhas is one of the most sought-after actors after the success of Baahubali. He recently appeared on screen with Radhe-Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. The film failed to spread its magic at the box office. But now that the film has released and the promotional work is over, Prabhas seems to have taken a break. The actor is reportedly in Spain, but it is not entirely a vacation for the actor.

According to a report in IANS, the actor has also undergone minor surgery in Spain’s Barcelona. It was because of an accident on the sets of Saalar. Even though it is a minor surgery, doctors have asked him for complete rest until further examination.

Many of the actor’s fans speculated that the actor might be in Spain to avoid media glare after his film Radhe Shyam failed to do well at the box office. The film had collected close to 185 crores INR in 6 days and has probably crossed 200 crores INR in a week. Given the budget, the collection isn’t great. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial also starred Pooja Hegde as the female lead, and Sachin Khedekar, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles.

Prabhas has some big bucks riding on him. He has wrapped up Om Raut’s Adipurush, where he will play the character of Ram whereas Saif Ali Khan will portray Lankesh. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. He has teamed up with KGF’s director Prashanth Neel for Salaar. The film also has Shruti Hassan opposite the Baahubali actor. He will then be seen in project K, which will be directed by Nag Ashwin. What makes the project even better is the fact that it will also star Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Prabhas also has Spirit and another untitled project in his kitty

