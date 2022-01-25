Prabhas vs Allu Arjun: Who is Better? Fans' Verdict

Artists work tirelessly to ensure the success of their projects. Healthy competition motivates artists to strive even harder in creative fields, especially in film. Honestly, we all have favourites. And, we try to watch the films of our much-loved stars on the day of its release. Isn’t it? Well, at times, we have seen fans getting into ugly fights too. Something similar has happened recently when Baahubali star Prabhas was mocked by Allu Arjun’s fans on social media.

So all the ‘Bunny’ aka Allu Arjun fans out there believe that Prabhas has gotten lucky with the Baahubali franchise. According to them, Allu Arjun is the real star as he is a better dancer, actor, and complete all-rounder.

Allu Arjun’s fans even said that Prabhas had no recognition before Baahubali’s franchise. They said that it was because of director SS Rajamouli that Prabhas went on to hit the jackpot. According to them, this film was the only reason Prabhas achieved pan-India stardom.

And, this didn’t go down well with Prabhas fans. Some even claimed that the openings for Prabhas’s films were larger than the lifetime collections of Allu Arjun’s films. A few targeted Allu Arjun’s films that were released in the Hindi belt.

This doesn’t end here. According to Prabhas’s fans, these collections are enough to show the difference in stature between the two. Many even stated that Allu Arjun’s fans have taken Pushpa: The Rise’s success to the next level.

Prabhas is currently working on a number of projects. He is filming for Salaar and Adipurush. He will also appear in Spirit and an untitled Nag Ashwin project. Both of the films are currently in the pre-production stage. In addition, he has an untitled Siddharth Anand film in kitty

On the other hand, Allu Arjun will be seen in the second part of Allu Arjun. He will also be a part of AA21 and Icon. Both films are in the pre-production stage.

