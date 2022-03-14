Prabhas' Wedding Remains a Hot Topic Among Fans and Family 

Pan-India star Prabhas, whose most recent release Radhe Shyam has opened to a good response from the audience and critics, is also in discussion for another reason. He is a bachelor at the age of 44. His wedding has been a topic of much discussion for a while now.

Not long ago, Prabhas was asked about his wedding plans. He even said that he would get married after Saaho’s release. The movie has been out for a while, but Prabhas remains single.

Recently, his movie Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, hit theatres. However, the movie has brought back the limelight on the marital status of the lead actor. There are rumours that Prabhas may give some good news at the end of the year.

Prabhas has been topping the list of Most Eligible Bachelors for quite some time now. His uncle, actor Krishnam Raju has said in an interview that they often laugh and gossip about his wedding. His wife Shyamala Devi said that they are eagerly waiting for the news of his wedding. Krishna Raju, the elder brother of Prabhas, said that there was nothing that would make him happier than Tollywood star’s marriage.

Not too long ago, there were rumours about his wedding with his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty, who is in her 40s and still single, like Prabhas. However, Shetty denied all the rumours and it fizzled out soon. However, no matter who the lucky girl is going to be, Prabhas’ fans want to see him get married.

