Prabhas Will Star in KGF Style Action Sequences in Salaar

Prabhas is one of the few actors who can claim to be genuine pan-India star. The 42-year-old has cultivated a huge fan base through his imposing screen presence and charming personality. His upcoming movie Salaar is widely awaited and the hype is growing with every update on social media.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar is expected to offer a spectacular visual experience. If reports are to be believed, the shooting of Salaar is going on at a fast pace. Reports also suggest that a grand action sequence is being shot for the film. In fact, director Prashanth is shooting action scenes which have never been seen before in the history of Telugu cinema. Prashanth delivered a great magnum opus with KGF: Chapter 2. Now it is being said that Prashanth will enthrall fans with KGF style action sequences featuring Prabhas.

Advertisement

Director Prashant Neel broke several box office records with KGF. Therefore, trade analysts are predicting that Salaar will also be very successful at the box office. The film apparently features Prabhas in a dark and violent role. This rumour has only increased the excitement around Salaar.

Shruti Haasan is the female lead in the film. Disha Patani will also be seen portraying a pivotal role. Salaar will release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Salaar is being bankrolled by Hombale Films, the same production house which produced the KGF movies. Both Prashanth and Prabhas have taken the South film industry to greater heights. So it is obvious that fans are delighted that the two stalwarts of the industry have come together to make a big-budget film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.