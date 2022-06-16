Prabhas Worries After Deepika Padukone's Health Scare On Project K Sets, Asks To Postpone Shoot: Report

Prabhas’ reported sweet gesture for Deepika Padukone on the sets of Project K is making the headlines. For the unversed, Deepika and Prabhas are shooting for their new movie in Hyderabad. Earlier this week, it was reported that the actress was rushed to the hospital after she felt uneasy on the sets. Now, a new report claims that Prabhas has requested to reschedule the shooting schedule to help Deepika recover.

A source informed BollywoodLife that Prabhas has requested to postpone the shoot by a week. “They were to shoot crucial scenes together. But Prabhas has asked for a reschedule. And shoot later. Requested to postpone one week schedule. Deepika is feeling better now after medical attention. So, if she is ok, then they will shoot. Prabhas has left the decision to her," the source told the publication.

The news of Deepika’s health scare was first reported by IndiaToday.in. A source informed the publication, “Deepika was rushed to a hospital after she experienced uneasiness. She felt her heartbeat going erratic followed by restlessness. After being treated, she is now back on the sets of Project K and is recovering."

Project K also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in key roles, and is directed by Nag Ashwin. Last month, the director said the promotions for the film will not begin soon. He revealed that the film is in the early stages of shooting and therefore it will take time for promotions. “We recently wrapped a schedule. Prabhas’s introduction bit was shot in this schedule. The project is still in the early stages of the shoot, so there is still a lot more time to go for the promotions. But rest assured Prabhas’s fans, we are putting our heart and soul into this film", Nag Ashwin tweeted in Telugu.

The film marks Deepika and Prabhas’ first film together. It is also Deepika’s first Telugu film.

