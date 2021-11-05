Prabhas Wraps Shooting for His Part in 'Adipurush', Film to Hit Theatres in August 2022

Superstar Prabhas has finished the shooting of his part in the highly anticipated film Adipurush, a modern-day retelling of Ramayana. He has officially wrapped the shooting of scenes featuring him in the mythological drama on Thursday. The Baahubali actor completed the shoot after many delays and a few minor mishaps on the sets in Mumbai. The conclusion of shooting for his part also coincided with the team hitting the 100-day-mark of filming.

Apart from Prabhas, the Om Raut directorial stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in prominent roles.

Pictures from the wrap-up party were shared on social media. Fan pages, Director Om Raut, and film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the pictures from the sets. Prabhas celebrated the wrap of his schedule with a cake-cutting ceremony.

In one of the pictures, Prabhas was seen in funky yellow-tinted shades as he posed with the Adipurush team. Om Raut was also seen feeding the cake to Prabhas.

Apart from Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan have also wrapped their respective shoots. In the film, while Prabhas will be playing the role of Ram, Saif will play the antagonist Raavan, Kirti will be seen playing the character of Sita and Sunny Singh will be playing Laxman.

The makers began work on the final segment of the film back in September. However, Prabhas returned to the Mumbai studio in late October and resumed the shooting for his part.

The film, bankrolled by T-Series, will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi. The 3D extravaganza will also be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other foreign languages.

The shooting for Adipurush is expected to conclude this month. The film will hit the theatres on August 8, 2022.

