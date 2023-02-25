Ace choreographer-director-actor Prabhu Deva is all pumped-up for the release of his upcoming Tamil film, Bagheera. The 49-year-old will come before the masses, in a never-before-seen avatar in the Adhik Ravichandran and Soori directorial. Billed to be a psychological thriller, Bagheera was supposed to release in 2022. The release dates got postponed for many reasons. After much speculation, it has finally been announced that Prabhu Deva’s Bagheera will witness a grand theatrical release on March 3, this year. The choreographer-turned-actor shared the announcement himself on his social media handles, through the film’s poster.

“Watch out for 3rd March," read the caption of the post. The poster captures Prabhu Deva in two different characters. In the first one, he can be seen wearing a red and black-bordered judo attire and sporting long hair. The actor looks unrecognisable as he exudes a fierce expression, blocking his ears with his hands.

As for his second avatar, Prabhu Deva dons the same uniform with a similar intense expression. The only difference is his bald head, in addition to carrying a hammer. The background of the poster gives the impression of a place up in flames, engulfing the entire premises.

The release date’s announcement created a stir on social media. Netizens flocked to the comments to express their anticipation. One user wrote, “Waiting for The Most," another called Bagheera the “most awaited movie." Others filled the comment section with multiple red hearts and fire emojis.

According to ETimes, Prabhu Deva will be seen portraying various characters in the upcoming film. Seven actresses have also been roped in for Bagheera, namely Amyra Dastur, Janani Iyer, Ramya Nambeesan, Gayathrie Shankar, Sanchita Shetty, Sonia Agarwal, and Sakshi Agarwal. The music of the film has been scored by music composer Ganesan Sekar. Bagheera’s first song Psycho Raja is already establishing its presence in the chartbusters.

What makes Bagheera more special is that the film will mark Prabhu Deva’s 27-year completion in the film industry. He has also been roped in for filmmaker Vinoo Venkatesh’s yet-to-be-released film Wolf. The film also stars Raai Laxmi, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Shreegopika, and Ramesh Thilak in crucial roles.

