Prabhu Deva-Starrer My Dear Bootham First Look Unveiled

Prabhu Deva is an acclaimed dance master and has choreographed many super hit songs. On the other hand, as a director and producer, he has created some of the finest films. He has also appeared on the silver screen in many films as an actor. Presently, he is starring in the upcoming Tamil movie My Dear Bootham.

The makers have recently released the first look of My Dear Bootham. Prabhu Deva is playing the role of a gene in this fantasy movie. If you look at the poster, you will understand that Prabhu Deva has excelled and his look is just perfect. It must have been hard to achieve the look of a gene and make it look natural. It is also being reported that no wig was used for the look.

Prabhu Deva’s fans are excited to see the actor-filmmaker in a completely different role.

The filmmakers have said that the play revolves around the character of Prabhu Deva. Remya Nambeesan plays a pivotal role in this movie as well. Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Samyukta, Imman Annachi, Suresh Menon, Lollu Sabha, and Swaminathan are part of the film.

The movie is directed by Ragavan. Ramesh P Pillai is ambitiously producing My Dear Bootham under the banner of Abhishek Films. AN Balaji, Head of Srilaxmi Jyothi Creations is releasing the film in Telugu. D. Iman is offering music. Makers have revealed that there will be dazzling VFX in the movie.

The release date of the film will be announced soon, as it is currently in post-production.

