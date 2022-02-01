Prabhu Deva To Play a Villager in Director Anbu's Next Titled Ragla

Veteran actor, director and choreographer Prabhu Deva is all set to appear in Ragla, the next venture of director Anbu, who also made Walter.

After a long break, director Anbu has announced some details about the film’s plot, which is said to be based on the Rekla Race organised in Tamil Nadu.

He has said that Rekla Race is a part of the film and the movie will be based on a crime thriller storyline with a lot of action scenes.

The film’s plot revolves around the problems that a young man faces when he moves to the city from his village and how he deals with them. In this film, Prabhu Deva will play the role of the villager.

The film’s composition work has already begun with M. Ghibran composing the film’s music. Ragla will be shot in Chennai, Pudukkottai, Madurai, Kumbakonam, and Goa.

The production team will depart for filming after the end of February, and the casting of other actors and technical artists for the movie is currently in progress.

Anbu has also stated that the film involves a distinctive plot and we will only get to know this after the release of Ragla.

In a statement to The Times of India, Prabhudeva said that he would be in a rural appearance throughout the film. According to the actor, the movie needed a star like him who is mature and can connect with the audience.

Prabhudeva also said that he realised that the script of the movie was distinct from the films he was currently working on, the reason he said yes to it. According to the actor, the movie will include all of the elements that one expects of a Prabhudeva blockbuster.

The actor will also appear in the upcoming film of director RS Vimal along with Mollywood actor and director Lal. The shooting of the film is scheduled to take place in the United Kingdom.

