Prabhudheva's Hilarious Video of Comedian Vadivelu Crooning 'Sing in the Rain' Goes Viral, Watch Here

Prabhudheva posted a video with comedian Vadivelu singing 'Sing in the Rain' in a funny way.

On Sunday, Prabhudheva posted a video clip of himself with the popular Tamil comedian Vadivelu singing the song in a funny fashion, cracking up followers on Twitter.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: April 17, 2022, 19:39 IST

A video put out by choreographer-actor-director Prabhudheva on social media of comedian Vadivelu singing the famous “Sing in the rain" song, just like how he had sung it in a popular comedy sequence in the Tamil feature film ‘Manathai Thirudi Vittai’, is fast winning hearts on the Internet.

On Sunday, Prabhudheva posted a video clip of himself with the popular Tamil comedian Vadivelu on Twitter. In the clip, Vadivelu sings the song in a funny fashion even as Prabhu Deva looks on. The clip has put a smile on scores of fans of Tamil cinema and has triggered rumours of both Prabhu Deva and Vadivelu working together.

‘Sing in the rain’ is a caricature of the ‘Singin’ in the Rain’, the classic number from the eponymous 1952 musical romantic comedy, performed by Gene Kelly.

In fact, unconfirmed reports suggest that Prabhudheva will be working with Vadivelu in his comeback film “Naai Sekar Returns". Grapevine has it that Prabhu Deva will be choreographing a song for Vadivelu in the film. The film, which is being directed by Suraaj, has music by Santhosh Narayanan and is being produced by Lyca Productions.

first published: April 17, 2022, 19:39 IST