'Practiced Like Children': Shabina Khan on Amitabh Bachhan, Anupam Kher And Denny

Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial Uunchai is all set for its theatrical release on November 11. The film released its peppy track Keti Ko a few days ago. The audience is pouring their love for the actors, shaking a leg to the song and being the life of the party. The song features Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Denny Denzongpa. The song has been choreographed by Shabina Khan, who had an exclusive chat with News18, where she shared titbits of her experience with the actors and her moments at the film’s set.

Shabina shared her experience working with the actors and said that it was challenging for her. She needed to make sure she choreographed such steps that looked good on the entire star cast and that it wasn’t an easy task for her. “We all know that Amitabh Bachchan is a good dancer but Denny doesn’t know how to dance. The actors used to be on time on sets for the rehearsals. Everyone used to practice like a child. During this Sooraj Ji also used to jump like a kid," she added.

She also mentioned that the atmosphere on the set was such that everyone would start making noise. Shabina called the moment special in her life and would cherish it for life.

Sharing her experience with Sooraj Barjatya and Rajshri Productions, Shabina said that Uncchai is her third film with the production house and the director. “To be honest, being part of this film is nothing less than a dream come true for me," she added. Shabina also mentioned that it was a great experience for her to work with actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Denny and Boman Irani.

“When I work for a film I remember the moments as they won’t come back again. Our work should be remembered for years even when we are not around. To make the moment more memorable I work hard and do it from the heart because when the song is released I don’t want to feel like I could have done better than this," the choreographer shared.

She even stated that with the same enthusiasm, she has worked with Sooraj Barjatya and this opportunity won’t come back again for her. Shabina does it for every film.

When Shabina was offered Uunchai, she shared that she was emotional at that point. The moment she learned that she would be working with the legendary actors in the film, her heart rate got faster. “When I heard Denny sir’s name I was very excited. I was emotional because I am very much connected with Sooraj sir’s films," the choreographer claimed.

When asked about her idols in the industry, Shabina shared that late dance master Saroj Khan and Farah Khan are her idols. However, she has never worked under Farah Khan. Recalling the moment the filmmaker turned up on her set as a surprise visit. Shabina stated that her happiness knew no boundaries. “I can’t forget the moment, it was a special day for me. I don’t have words to express my feelings for that day," she added. Shabina concluded by saying that Uunchai is a turning point in her career.

The film also features Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra in key roles.

