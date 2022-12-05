Pradeep Kharera Shares Cryptic Post Amid Separation From Manasi Naik

Prominent Marathi actress Manasi Naik is going through a tumultuous period in her life, as she recently confirmed divorce from her husband, professional boxer Pradeep Kharera. Pradeep decided to spill the beans on this matter, but in a different way. In a latest cryptic post, he wrote, “I don’t react, But trust me, I notice everything. Video by @aaweshmirzaa".

In the post, he shared an Instagram reel, in which he is flexing muscles. This caption is thought of by many as an indirect remark on the allegations leveled against him by Manasi. Fans and colleagues were extremely happy with Pradeep showcasing his beast mode and lauded him. Actor Karan Mehra commented, “Superb ". American entrepreneur Austin Zelan also praised Pradeep and motivated him to keep working on his fitness. Hip-hop artist FAC Marlo, actor Bülent Mert and actress Pranitaa Pandit also inspired the boxer to keep working hard. Switzerland’s biggest digital creator Mamissa Mboob, who goes by the name thecolourmemam on ‘gram, called the post dope.

Pradeep’s followers will surely be delighted to know how Manasi will react to this post.

Manasi has made a host of charges against him in a recent interview with a Marathi portal, Esakal. She said, “Some people hook up with a person just to get fame and money. They are good as long as they get money and fame, and they take as much as they can get. Something similar happened to me."

In the interview, Manasi also addressed the question asked by a lot of people why didn’t she bother to know about him before marriage? According to the Ekdam Kadak actress, they were in a live-in relationship before marriage. Manasi said that it was quite difficult to ascertain what a person is like before tying the nuptial knot with them. She also said that currently, she wants to focus on her career. Manasi signed off by saying that she feels love exists, but it feels difficult to trust someone again.

