Pradeep Patwardhan Passes Away, His Friend Prashant Damle Pens An Emotional Tribute

Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan breathed his last on Tuesday, August 9. He has left a vaccum in the Marathi industry, especially in the life of his dear friend Prashant Damle. Marathi actor Prashant Damle and Pradeep Patwardhan share 44 years of friendship. While remembering the late actor Pradeep Patwardhan, his dear friend Prashant shared an emotional note on Facebook.

“Me and Pradeep…We were a pair…Maharashtra’s Lokdhara, Moruchi Mavashi, Challa Vaishincha Kya, we did different movies, and serials together. Five years of Siddharth College (1978 to 1982) our total 44 years of friendship in experimental theatre and professional theatre from 1 January 1985 till date. This close friendship will now continue on one side only,’’ wrote Prashant.

Prashant Damle recalled how Moruchi Mawashi was a stormy tour for the duo. Vijay Chavan, Vijay Salvi, Takle, Bivalkar, Vasanti Nimkar and Patya, were the actors of various ages. He further expressed, “So it was just a mess. No one could hold his hand in the dance. There are many memories. But, right now this moment is very difficult to put into words. I’m going to miss you so much, man.’’

Advertisement

Late actor Pradeep Patwardhan died because of a heart attack at his residence in Mumbai. Pradeep’s co-star in the show Lavu ka Laath and Chashme Bahaddar Vijay Patkar informed PTI that Pradeep passed away around 6-7 am in Girgaon. Vijay also said that Pradeep had severe health ailments five years ago.

Advertisement

Many actors from Marathi industry and politicians including Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde shared their condolences on the demise of Patwardhan.

Late actor Pradeep Patwardhan was a household name among the Marathi audiences. He worked in Full Chaar Half, Dance Party, Mee Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, Gola Berij , Police Line, 1234, and many more. Pradeep Patwardhan also appeared in Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet. The late actor is survived by his wife and a son.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here