Pradeep Patwardhan Passes Away: Renuka Shahane Joins Marathi Stars To Pay Tribute To Veteran Actor

The world of cinema has lost another gem today as one of the most celebrated Marathi actors, Pradeep Patwardhan, left for his heavenly abode this morning. The actor passed away at his Mumbai residence due heart attack, confirmed actor Vijay Patkar to news agency PTI.

“He passed away due to a heart attack today around 7-8 am at his residence in Girgaon. He had some severe health issues but that was five years ago. He was actively working in the industry. It is shocking and disheartening news," Pradeep’s Lavu ka Laath co-star Vijay told PTI.

The death of the veteran actor has left the Marathi film industry shocked and heartbroken. Celebrities have been paying tributes and offering condolences to the actor’s family. Many have also shared their best memories of Pradeep in their eulogies.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! actress Renuka Sahane shared the sad news with her fans on Twitter and prayed for the late actor. She tweeted, “Shanti Pradeep Patwardhan (sic) Heartfelt tribute"

Actor Nikhil Raut also penned an emotional note for the late actor on Facebook. He wrote a long note in Marathi, an excerpt from which roughly translates to this, “Pradeep Dada, I got to play the role of your son in a comedy series of Sahyadri Vahini when I was new in Mumbai, 15-16 years ago. You took too much care of me at that time. Learned a lot from you."

Actor Rohan Pednekar also paid a heartfelt tribute to Pradeep Patwardhan by sharing a photo of himself with the late actor. He wrote a eulogy in Marathi which translates to this, “First business play in my life was with you… You were very special to me. Our practices, experiments - tours have been stored in the corner of my mind. Gone too soon."

Many others from the Marathi film industry including Samir Choughale, and Supriya Sule mourned the death of the veteran actor.

Pradeep Patwardhan was best known for his performances in theatre plays. His Marathi play Moruchi Mavshi is one of his most popular works. Apart from that, he also worked in numerous Marathi and Hindi films including Ek Full Chaar Half, Mee Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, Police Line, and Bombay Velvet.

