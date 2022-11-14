Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Love Today To Soon Cross Rs 50 Crore At Box Office

Actor-turned-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan has been receiving heaps of praise for his latest movie, Love Today, which hit the theatres on November 4. The romantic comedy film has been termed as the tale of modern couples, who are preoccupied with technology. It also demonstrates how the same technology is the biggest threat to modern relationships. The Tamil film was successful in drawing a large number of crowds to the theatres, particularly young people, who found the story and presentation of the movie quite relatable.

Owing to positive word of mouth, Love Today managed to mint over Rs 40 crore at the box office in 10 days. And, the Pradeep Ranganathan directorial is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark soon. In the second weekend of release, the film has seen a 14 per cent increase in its collection from the first weekend. Check out the film’s second-weekend collection below:

Day 8 – Rs 2.44 crore

Day 9 – Rs 5.2 crore

Day 10 – Rs 5.2 crore

As per reports, Love Today managed to sell around 2400 tickets from advance bookings. Moreover, it reportedly did a pre-release business of Rs 36.67 Lakh. Trade analysts also believe that there is a high chance that the Kollywood film might enter the Rs 100-crore club with its lifetime collection.

Love Today depicts what dating and relationships are like in today’s day and age of technological advancements. In the film, Pradeep Ranganathan’s Uthaman Pradeep and Ivana’s Nikitha fall in love and decide to take their relationship forward. Before fixing their marriage, Nikita’s father asks the couple to swap their phones for a day. This marks an unexpected turn in their relationship.

But, whether Nikita and Uthaman’s love story manages to stand the test of hard times or not, forms the crux of Love Today. Besides Pradeep and Ivana, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, and Radhika Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, as per grapevine, Pradeep Ranganathan has sold the streaming rights of Love Today to Netflix.

