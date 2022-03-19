Pradeep Velankar Replaces Mohan Joshi in Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath

The makers of the Marathi serial Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath have replaced actor Mohan Joshi with Pradeep Velankar for the role of Jagannath Chaudhary. Pradeep Velankar has appeared in numerous Marathi films and serials, including Megh Datale, Paducha Paul and Asambhav.

Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath is directed by Ajay Mayekaar and features popular Marathi actors like Shreyas Talpade, Prarthana Behere, Myra Vaikul, and Ajay Mayekar in the lead roles. The serial first went live last year and is aired from Monday to Saturday.

Mohan Joshi portrayed the role of Jagannath Chaudhari who is the grandfather of Yashwardhan Choudhary portrayed by Shreyas Talpade.

Mohan Joshi’s exit from the show is evident from the new promo video shared on the official Instagram account of the child actress Myra Vaikul who portrays the character of Pari Kamat. The video begins with Pari interviewing Yashwardhan Choudhary and depicts Pradeep Velankar in the character of Jagannath Choudhary.

Many fans have expressed their disappointment on the exit of Mohan Joshi stating that they miss the prior bonding between Pari and Jagannath Choudhary and that the show makers should bring back Mohan Joshi.

The storyline of Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath revolves around Yashwardhan Choudhary who arrives in Mumbai from UAE to manage his family business under the direction of his grandfather. Gradually, he falls for one of his employees Neha Kamat.

Mohan Joshi began his career with theatre in Pune and is known for his performance in movies such as Sawat Majhi Ladki, released in 1993, and Tu Tithe Mee in 1998. He has also bagged the National Film Award for his 1999 Marathi film Gharabaher in which he played the role of a politician.

