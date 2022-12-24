Pragathi Shetty Drops First-look Test Pics of Husband Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Kantara star Rishab Shetty’s wife, Pragathi Shetty, aced her job as a costume designer in the movie that has been earning accolades ever since its release. The mythological action-thriller was a smashing success at the box office, minting crores at the ticket window. In this context, alongside Rishab Shetty, it is his beloved partner that also deserves a special mention. Kannada actress Pragathi has successfully brought the fictional world of Kantara on-screen, quite vividly, with her tailored and well-suited costumes. Recently, the filmmaker’s wife has dropped a string of intriguing first-look test pictures of Kantara’s lead actors - Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda.

Rishab played the central protagonist Shiva in the record-breaker of a film and Sapthami was roped into essaying the role of a female cop Leela. Sharing the test looks of the two co-stars, on her Instagram handle, Pragathi wrote, “First look test of Shiva and Leela… 27/07/21."

The pictures gave a glimpse of the rustic versions of both Rishab and Sapthami, which were an essential part of the film. Rishab was captured wearing the typical costume of a rugged half-sleeved shirt, a towel wrapped around his shoulders, and a lungi. He sported a full-grown beard with untamed hair, dangling a beedi from his mouth. Meanwhile, Sapthami sported a no-makeup look, draped in a simple saree. In terms of accessories, she had only put on a nose ring and a small black bindi.

While one slide featured the director and actress in the same frame, the following ones had the close-up looks of both. As soon as the never-before-seen pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans rushed to the comments to share their thoughts and opinions. While one user noted, “and then, the rest is history!" another lauded Pragathi’s excellency at designing costumes and wrote, “Akka, you have done your work best as a designer… all looked so authentic."

Pragathi’s post also did not go unnoticed by Kantara actress Sapthami Gowda. The Kollywood star replied to her designer’s post by adding two red heart emojis.

Rishab and Sapthami’s looks played a crucial part in Kantara. Since the film was set against the backdrop of a rural, coastal region, it was important that the actors resembled the look of villagers. Apart from their commendable acting, it was Rishab and Pragathi’s simplistic look that was the main highlight of the film, thanks to Pragathi’s wonderful creations.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the banner of Homable Films, Kantara now ranks in the list of the 10 most popular Indian movies of 2022, alongside RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, and Vikram to list a few. It has bagged the title of the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of 2022.

