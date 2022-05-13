Pragati Guruprasad of Super Singer Junior Fame Shares Adorable Dance Video With Mother

Super Singer Junior, which airs on Star Vijay, continues to cater to Tamil households and has given the industry some gifted and talented playback singers. The show attracts many kids from all over the state. They then go through a rigorous multi-level selection process to be part of the competition.

Many contestants, who were part of the show years ago, still hold a special place in the hearts of the audience. If you have followed the show, you will surely remember Pragati Guruprasad, who participated in the show in 2012 and came second. The Singapore born American-Tamil playback singer had stolen our hearts at the age of 14 with her mesmerising performances.

The singer has now posted a video that shows that her mother is as much of an artist and a sport as she is. Pragati’s recent post, which has grabbed a lot of attention, has her dancing along with her mother to the famous TikTok remixed version of the track Automotivo Extradimensional.

Pragati’s mother is seen easily keeping up with her daughter with her moves while wearing a Dowser shirt. Pragati has captioned the video, “My superstar Momma"

Shared four days ago, the post has more than 20,000 likes and is filled with comments talking about how cute the two look. A comment read, “Your mommy is the coolest", while another said, “This is so smooth". Yet another comment read, “This made my day".

Pragati, who learnt Carnatic music from the age of five, sang the popular Tamil Sangam poetry Yayum Ngayum for the album Sandham: Symphony Meets Classical Tamil by Composer Rajan Somasundaram, which in July 2020, was featured in Amazon’s Top 10 International Music albums. In 2020, she also made an appearance in a small role in the American comedy drama Never Have I Ever.

