Pragya Jaiswal Looks Dreamy In A White Off-Shoulder Top And Jeans

In case you are wondering how to beat the heat in style, actress Pragya Jaiswal is here to help. Pragya, who is much-loved by fans for her performances in mainly Telugu films, recently updated her Instagram feed and made us go wow by sharing stunning pictures of herself. In the clicks, she looks gorgeous in a white off-shoulder top and denims. She completed her look with nude make-up and left her tresses open.

Sharing the photos, which have now gone viral on social media, Pragya wrote: “What can I say, it’s in the jeans (genes)." See what she did there? Let Pragya teach you how to be a pro at wordplay.

After seeing her photos, fans dropped comments like “you are looking beautiful" and very nice picture." The photos, posted by the actress on Tuesday, have received over 50,000 likes.

Not just western outfits, Pragya can also ace traditional attires. On Eid this year, the left her fans awestruck by sharing a couple of photos of herself in a salwar suit. She wore a strappy white kurta with multicoloured thread work on it and paired it with a white dupatta and sharara.

Check out the photos here:

Pragya made her acting debut in 2014 with bilingual thriller Virattu. However, her breakthrough movie was 2015’s Kanche. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, it was a romantic war film and also starred Varun Tej and Nikitin Dheer in the lead roles. Pragya has also worked in films like Titoo MBA, Om Namo Venkatesaya, Nakshatram and Akhanda.

Recently, she was seen in Diamond Ratna Babu’s Son Of India. The Telugu film has been produced by Vishnu Manchu. The film also features Mohan Babu and Srikanth Meka.

