Praise For RRR, This Time From Israeli Newspaper

It has been more than three months since the release of S S Rajamouli’s RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film broke several records and was declared a hit by the audience and critics. Recently, the film was also released internationally and has been receiving praise from international media. A photo of an Israeli newspaper is going viral on the web. In the article, the Israeli paper has praised RRR and the cast of the film.

The article talked about the movie and the storyline. The two lead characters of the movie Ram and Bheem were appreciated. Jr NTR received ample praise for his stellar performance as Komaram Bheem.

The article was published by one of Israel’s most respected publications, Haaretz. Fans are really happy with the international success of the movie starring Alluri Sitaraman Raju, NT Rama Rao, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, Edward Sonnenblick and Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

RRR, SS Rajamouli’s next big-ticket release after the Baahubali series, excited cinemagoers. It took almost 5 years to complete the film. The movie portrays the story of the pre-Independence era. According to various reports, RRR has made over Rs 900 crores in India and Rs 1100 crores worldwide.

