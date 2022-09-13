Prajakta Koli To Barkha Singh: Influencers Who Impressed All With Their Bollywood Performances Too

Social Media over the years have gathered a wide range of audiences, providing its viewers with various content to create and binge watch. If you do not follow at least a few social media influencers, you are surely living under a rock. While there are a lot of influencers with huge followings for their unique content creation, a few have hit the bull’s eye by making a mark for themselves in Bollywood too.

While Barkha Singh featured in Subhash Ghai’s 36 Farmhouse, Prajakta Koli recently marked her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s JugJugg Jeeyo. Here is a list of influencers who have made it to Bollywood:

Barkha Singh

Barkha is famously known for playing Sanya in the web series Please Find Attached. The actress won a million hearts with her role in 36 Farmhouse which was produced by none other than Subhash Ghai. Since then Barkha has been on a roll with projects like The Great Wedding of Munnes, Masaba Masaba- Season 2 and now she will be seen swaying her fans in Maja Maa opposite Madhuri Dixit.

Prajakta Koli

Popularly known as Mostly Sane, Prajakta is famous for creating funny content. This social media star took her fans in complete surprise by debuting on the silver screen with Karan Johar’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Prajakta played the role of Varun Dhawan’s sister and she received a lot of appreciation from the viewers for her character. Soon, the audience will get to see her in Mismatched season 2 opposite Rohit Saraf.

Kusha Kapila

The name is enough, isn’t it? If you are a social media addict, it’s hardly possible for you to miss this famous South Delhi girl or should we say our favourite Bili Masi. From making the audience laugh to featuring in shows like Ghost Stories and Masaba Masaba- Season 2, this social media influencer is surely turning into a role model for all her fans out there. Not many know that Kusha also played the role of young Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2002 film Mujhse Dosti Karoge.

Shirley Setia

Shirley Setia is a famous YouTuber who caught the audience’s eye for her angelic voice. The actress gathered so many fans over the years that it also got her few acting projects. Shirley made her debut with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma opposite Abhimanyu and Shilpa Shetty.

Sahil Khattar

Sahil Khattar is known for doing various gigs and hosting shows. Along with being a famous name in the digital world, Sahil used to post famous videos on YouTube and eventually made his big Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh starrer 83. He essayed the role of Indian wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani. The movie was directed by Kabir Khan and also starred, Deepika Padukone.

