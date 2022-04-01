Prajakta Mali Asks Fans To Spot Her in Picture Celebrating 500 Episodes of Her Show

Marathi actor Prajakta Mali, along with the entire team of the popular show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra, is on cloud 9. The show achieved the milestone of 500 episodes recently. Prajakta is currently hosting the stand-up comedy show. She is used to googlies being thrown at her, but this time, she had a riddle of her own for her fans in a recent post on Instagram.

She shared a photo of the entire team of Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra celebrating the completion of 500 episodes. Because of the sheer number of people in the photo in proximity to each other, it was a little difficult to spot Prajakta there. She challenged her fans to spot and identify her in the photo. She also penned a heartfelt thanks to the entire cast and crew of the show for achieving the milestone.

“Work hard, party harder. Celebrated 500 hundred episodes. Much needed party. Thank you, Sony Marathi and Wet cloud protection, for the blast. Kudos to each one of you, who really work hard for the quality product of Hasyajatra," read the caption to the picture.

Advertisement

Along with hundreds of congratulatory comments to the entire team for completing 500 episodes, fans were also able to spot Prajakta with comments like “You are in front of Sai" and “You are the one holding out her hand in the front". Another comment said, “We can easily find that beautiful smile".

Prajakta started her career with the Star Pravah show Suvasini in 2011. Apart from appearing in other TV shows, she has also appeared in films like Party, Dokyala Shot and the recent Pawankhind.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.