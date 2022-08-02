Prajakta Mali Expresses Happiness Over Y’s Screening in Chandigarh

Actress Prajakta Mali’s latest film Y was released in theatres on June 24 and it has become a blockbuster. The Dr Ajit Wadikar directorial has managed to strike a chord with the audiences. Recently, the film’s screening was held in Chandigarh. Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar also attended the special screening.

Prajakta recently expressed her excitement over the screening of the film in Chandigarh. She also said that she got a chance to meet the Haryana Chief Minister during the screening of the movie.

The Chandramukhi actress expressed her happiness that audiences outside Maharashtra are also watching Y. Prajakta wrote that Y’s subject is relevant for all across India.

Alongside the post, Prajakta shared pictures with cast, audiences and Haryana CM Khattar. She also tagged her co-star Nandu Madhav. Nandu essayed Dr Purshottam’s role in this film. Choreographer Phulawa Khamkar and fans congratulated Prajakta on this success. Fans are extremely happy with the maker’s decision of releasing Y at pan-India level. One user wrote that it is a very proud moment that Y is screened outside Mumbai. A user also expressed his happiness about Marathi filmmakers choosing socially relevant subjects for their films.

Y is based on the menace of female feticide and delves deep in to the menace of sex determination test rackets operated by a few medical practitioners. One such medical practitioner is Purushottam Gaikwad, the protagonist in the movie. Officer Dr Aarti Deshmukh, played by Mukta Barve, finds out about these illegal activities, but is unable to prove anything. Y revolves around how Aarti fights to expose these criminal activities.

Makers have interwoven three other parallel stories in the film as well. Critics pointed out some mistakes in sub plots and the abrupt ending of the film. However, everyone loved the deft handling of the subject by the makers in the first half.

Apart from Mukta, Prajakta, Nandu, Omkar Govardhan, Nitin Bansode, Rohit Kokate, Sandeep Pathak and Suhas Sirsat played important roles in Y. Ajit and Swapneel Sojwal contributed to the writing. Control-N Production has bankrolled Y.

According to reports, Y is based on a true story. Ajit had earlier said in an interview that he had the name of Mukta in mind for essaying Dr Aarti Deshmukh’s role.

