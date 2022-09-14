Prajakta Mali Jets Off to London to Shoot For Next Film, Shares Post

Prajakta Mali has earned a sizable fan following in the Marathi film industry with her compelling performances and good filmography. Banking on her popularity, she has kick-started work for another Marathi film. Prajakta has jetted off to London for the shooting of this project. She shared this information in a post on Instagram. The Luckdown actress wrote that many actors in the Marathi film industry have experienced the fun of shooting in London. She also wanted to have a similar experience.

In the post, she conveyed her wishes to actor Hrishikesh Joshi and producer Nitin Vaidya. She also expressed happiness at the prospect of working with actors Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Sankarshan Karhade and Alok Rajwade. Prajakta ended the post by asking fans not to miss the fresh season of her show Maharashtra’s Hasya Jatra. Alongside the post, she shared a photo doing pooja for her upcoming film with the team.

Prajakta’s fans and colleagues formed a beeline in the comment section lauding her. Actor Amit Phalke conveyed his congratulations to the entire team. Other fans also wished the team for their project. A fan also asked whether Prajakta will not be seen in the upcoming episodes of Maharashtra’s Hasya Jatra. The fan-requested her to resume shooting for the show soon.

The plot of this project and other details are under wraps.

Meanwhile, Prajakta is having the time of her life in London, and her Instagram stories show that.

Besides this untitled project, Prajakta is also working on the film Respect. Respect narrates the story of 7 women, who live in the same city and state. However, they don’t know each other. Kishor Pandurang Belekar has written and directed the film. Apart from Prajakta, Anant Jog, Sarika Thakur, Govind Namdeo, and Ajay Purkar will also be seen in this film. The release date of this film is yet to be announced.

Apart from Respect, Prajakta also has a film titled Y. Dr Ajit Suryakant Wadikar directed this movie.

