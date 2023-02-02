Maharashtra Laughter Fair is very popular on Marathi television screens. A lot of artists who appear in the show have gained popularity due to this and also developed great friendships with their co-stars. Two of them are good friends, Prajakta Mali and Vanita Kharat. Vanita is a contestant on the show and Prajakta appears in the role of director. Vanita will be married today and earlier has received a special gift regarding the same.

Prajakta Mali is one of the leading actresses in Marathi Cinema. She started her career with daily soaps and gained immense popularity after which she hit the silver screen and won hearts all over the state. She has even started a jewellery brand. Vanita Kharat on the other hand has gained a lot of popularity from her time on the show Maharashtra Laughter Fair. She has a huge fan base and she loves to be in touch with her fans through social media. Some have praised the actress for her work but there are others who always criticise her for unnecessary actions. Currently, the actress is in the news because of her wedding.

Vanita Kharat is going to get married today February 2 and her friend Prajakta doubled her happiness by giving her a special gift. The beloved friend of Vanita recently shared a video on her Instagram page about the same. The video showed Vanita and Prajakta together when she gave the beautiful gift to the bride-to-be, a day before her wedding.

She opened the box and revealed the gift to be a gold jewellery collection. Captioned, “Vanita… I am sure the gold collection will look great on you… happy married life in advance."

In the video, Prajakta and Vanita checked out some of the jewellery including two gold necklaces and Vanita also had a pair of bangles on her lap.

