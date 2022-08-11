Prajakta Mali Shares Delightful Video of Her Birthday Bash

Prajakta Mali is one of the most loved actresses in the Marathi entertainment industry. The 33-year-old has won many hearts with her performances in TV shows like Julun Yeti Reshimgathi and Suvasini. Prajakta recently shared delightful photos and videos from her birthday celebrations. In her Instagram post, Prajakta can be seen reveling with her friends and family. She has captioned her post, “Birthday spent well with Family, Extended family and friends; in two different cities."

Prajakta’s post has been flooded with comments from her die-hard fans. Several fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment box and professed their love for the gorgeous actress. One fan wrote, “I wish you many happy returns of the day, dear Prajakta ma’am."

Another fan wrote, “Happy birthday Prajakta di. Love you a lot."

Prajakta Mali hosts the hit Marathi reality show, Maharashtrachi HasyaJatra. Her charming personality on the show and good looks, have made her a household name.

Prajakta has also delivered terrific performances in Marathi films like Pawankhind. She received several accolades for her impactful performances in Marathi cinema. It is worth noting that Prajakta has also worked in Bollywood movies like Gandhi, My Father, which was her debut film.

Prajakta knows how to amp up the oomph factor with her fashion game and leave her fans star-struck. Last month, she stunned us all in a regal saree.

Prajakta exudes poise and panache whenever she makes a public appearance and is often praised by the fashion police.

A few months ago, Prajakta received the Kamala Rising Stars Award by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Prajakta is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and has completed her Arangetram and Visharad. Ministry of Culture has even awarded her a coveted scholarship for higher studies in Bharatnatyam.

