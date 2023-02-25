Prajakta Mali is one of the well-known faces of the Marathi entertainment industry. She started her career in 2011 with Star Pravah’s popular show, Suvasini. Later, she went on entertaining audiences with her various television shows and films. Within a very short period, Prajakta Mali has cultivated a huge fan base with her outstanding acting chops. She often shares her whereabouts on social media to keep fans updated about her personal and professional life. Fans are always eager to know about her love life. Prajakta is often asked when she will get married. Now, she has finally broken her silence on this topic.

Prajakta revealed why she is not getting married. The 33-year-old was recently asked about her marriage plans in an interview with Planet Marathi. She was also asked whether the rumours that she is getting married next year is true or not. Replying to this, Prajakta said, “This is said every year. All this has been going on since 2018. Not this year, not next year, this is not at all happening." She further said, “But more than half of Maharashtra wants me not to get married."

Prajakta further added, “Some people think I should get married, some people think I shouldn’t. My marriage is stalled because of them. Except those boys want to meet me, all others think I should not get married." She later gave a funny answer that her marriage has been stopped. Prajakta’s answer must have made the fans curious about who told the actress not to get married.

Prajakta Mali is now an entrepreneur too. She has recently launched her own jewellery brand under the name PrajaktaRaj. Prominent personalities including MNS chief Raj and actor Sonu Sood attended the launch event of her jewellery line. She launched her business in Mumbai.

Prajakta was last seen in the Marathi-language thriller film Y. The movie is directed by Ajit Wadikar and stars Nitin Bansode, Mukta Bhave, and Omkar Govardhan in pivotal roles, along with Nandu Madhav, Sandeep Pathak, Rohit Kokate, and Suhas Sirsat in supporting roles. The film revolves around four stories intertwined with one another.

