Prajakta Mali Trolled, Again. This Time For Goof-Up In The Caption

Prajakta Mali has been at the receiving end of trolling on the internet for a while now. And her recent post resulted in the same old story. However, this time, the post is not even political but simply a bunch of beautiful photos of the actor, with a little goof-up in the caption.

Prajakta, who often shares her photos on social media, recently posted some pictures with beautiful captions. In one of those photos, she quoted some lines of poetry by the late poet Shantabai Shelke. However, she made a mistake while naming the poet.

At the end of the lines, instead of writing the name Shanta Shelke, she wrote Shanti Shelke. This is exactly what the netizens noticed and they commented that the poet’s name was misspelt. But even after 24 hours, when Prajakta did not correct her caption, she was subjected to severe trolling.

People also called her out for not editing the caption even after multiple people tried to correct her. A comment read, “If you don’t know the name, you should get confirmation from someone before writing. Don’t insult them by writing the wrong name." Another user wrote that the mistake did not suit someone like her.

This was the latest in a long chain of trolling experiences Prajakta faced recently. A few days ago, she shared a post in support of MNS chief Raj Thackeray on the Bhonge case, which led to severe trolling, forcing her to delete the post. Following the post, RPI Kharat leader Sachin Kharat also demanded legal action against Prajakta.

She has also been trolled recently for posting a photo of herself wearing a saree without a blouse.

