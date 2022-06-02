Prajakta Mali's Goofy Pictures With Her Niece Are Just Adorable

Actor Prajakta Mali recently featured in Planet Marathi’s web series Raanbaazaar. And since the series came out, the actor has been making headlines for her bold appearance on the show. Mali has a girl-next-door image in the Marathi Film Industry. However, her never-seen-before avatar in Raanbaazaar indeed left everyone spellbound. Mali has been quite busy, of late, as she was also seen sharing screen space with Amruta Khanvilkar in Chandramukhi.

However, despite her hectic schedule, the actor never fails to spend some quality time with her family. Mali recently shared an adorable picture on Instagram, that we can’t get enough of.

She shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen goofing around with her niece. In one of the pictures, she can be seen getting a sweet kiss on her cheeks from her little niece. She captioned the post, “During summer holidays the kids go their ‘Mama’s Ghar,’ but she has come to her Attu’s city. (Grandmother had gone to Dubai along with Attu, so she came to Mumbai alone, making Attu a monkey.) Shooting, Events, and Yoga Classes are all around the place."

Coming back to Raanbaazar, Mali recently revealed on social media that she gained over 7kgs for her role as Ratna. She also stated that she had to work hard to get back into shape again.

Tejaswini Pandit, Urmila Kothare, Madhuri Pawar, Surekha Kudachi, Mohan Agashe, Sachin Khedekar, Abhijit Panse, and many more play important parts in the show. Raanbaazaar, helmed by Abhijit Panse, started streaming on May 20 on Planet Marathi App.

The actor has also appeared in several Marathi films and TV programmes. Currently, she can be seen hosting the show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra.

