Prajakta Mali's Latest Insta Post From Western Ghats is All About Monsoon

Actress Prajakta Mali, who ruled the minds of the audience with her energetic performance in various television shows and movies, has c taken off from work to spend some quality time with her family in the lap of Sahyadri Mountain Range aka the Western Ghats.

Sharing a series of photos from the trip on her Instagram account, Prajakta wrote, “Sawan barase Tarase dil… Fav season, Fav song…♥️Loving it "

Her fans and industry friends have expressed their love for her by leaving comments on the post.

Prajakta Mali is an ardent social media user and enjoys 1.7 million fans following on Instagram. She loves to share updates about her work and daily life on social media.

Speaking of her work front, Prajakta was recently seen in Dr. Ajit Wadikar’s social drama Y, wherein she played a brave and confident government officer.

She made her acting debut with the 2008 movie Taandala Ek Mukhavta. Whilst, she entered the small screen in 2011 with the Star Pravah television show Suvasini.

Following this, she was seen in Zee Marathi’s 2013 program Julun Yeti Reshimgathi as Meghna Desai. Later, in the same year, Prajakta starred in the Marathi movie Kho-Kho, a Kedar Shinde directorial.

After appearing in front of the camera for the first time on the Dholkichya Talawar show, Prajakta has starred in several Marathi films and television shows. During the Dholkichya Talawar show Prajakta was a sixth-grade student.

After completing her schooling, Prajakta did her undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from Lalit Kala Kendra, a Pune University.

Prajakta is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and has excelled in all of her Bharatnatyam exams from the Akhil Bhartiya Gandharva Mahavidyalaya. She has been studying the dance form since she was 7 years old.

