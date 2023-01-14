Prajakta Mali’s Necklace Impresses This Bollywood Star; Here's What he Said

Prajakta Mali is one of the celebrated actresses in the Marathi entertainment industry. She kickstarted her career in 2011 and has entertained audiences in a host of television shows and films. The actress has cultivated a massive fan base with her acting chops. She often shares her whereabouts on social media to keep fans updated about her personal and professional life. Apart from her acting, Prajakta is also an entrepreneur.

Prajakta recently launched her jewellery line called PrajaktaRaj. MNS chief Raj Thackeray, among other prominent personalities, attended the launch of the much-talked-about jewellery line. Prajakta recently attended the inaugural function of the famous Brahmapuri Mahotsava in Vidarbha. And Sonu Sood was also present there. After Prajakta met the Bollywood actor, she shared a couple of photos from the event and revealed that Sonu loved the design of her necklace.

In the snaps shared by her from the event, Prajakta Mali donned a traditional green saree, which she paired with gold jewellery. Along with posting the photos on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Brahmapuri Festival. In the festival, PrajaktaRaaj was spoken about so much that I was shocked. Thank you so much. Decided the first exhibition of PrajaktaRaaj will be held in Vidarbha. By the way, Sonu Sood also said the neckpiece is unique."

Prajakta launched her business in Mumbai. She has brought traditional jewellery to the limelight through her jewellery brand. Her collection includes gold and silver ornaments. The actress will soon introduce jewellery for men as well.

On the work front, Prajakta was most recently seen in the Marathi-language thriller film Y. Directed by Ajit Wadikar, the film featured Nitin Bansode, Mukta Bhave, and Omkar Govardhan in pivotal roles, with Nandu Madhav, Sandeep Pathak, Rohit Kokate, and Suhas Sirsat playing supporting roles. Its plot revolves around four stories intertwined with one another.

