Prakash Jha Doesn’t Want to Work with A-List Actors: 'Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor Not Easily Available'

Director Prakash Jha, who has worked with several big stars including Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, has opened up about why his movies no longer feature big name. The director, who has delivered his movies such as Gangaajal, Raajneeti and Apharan, explained in a recent interview that he doesn’t want to work with big stars and they too don’t seem to want to work with him.

“I am facing difficulty. I don’t work with A-list actors. I have stopped that. They don’t want to work with me either. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor are not easily available to me because I don’t make a proposal like that," Jha said, speaking with India Today.

“I don’t want to finish a film in 30 days’ time because the actor wants to move on to another project. I want to do my project the way I want. Many don’t want to work on a difficult script. It is not to say that it might not happen someday, but it is difficult," he added.

Speaking about the marketing techniques adopted by almost all films lately, Jha said, “Today we are over publicizing movies. We go to a dance show, a comedy show, Kapil Sharma, and everywhere else. If a film is about to release, you must make people aware of it by using promotional tools. But, over-promoting a movie won’t help." Jha added that it all boils down to the story of the film.

Meanwhile, Jha is all set to make his comeback with Matto Ki Saikal. It depicts the story of a daily-wage labourer whose life gets affected when his cycle gets damaged. The film, which had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in 2020, releases in cinemas on September 16.

