Prakash Raj: Big Actors Are Coming on OTT Because We Need Jobs | Exclusive

After winning everyone’s heart with his successful career on the big screen, Prakash Raj is now ruling the OTT space with the web series Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy. Before Prakash Raj, we saw several other actors including Sushmita Sen, Sonali Bendre and Raveena Tandon among others making their OTT debut after a long gap from the big screen. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Prakash Raj was asked about senior actors (including him) venturing into the OTT space.

“Actors are actors when a platform calls them to work. OTT has also opened up something else. We have a television audience and a cinema audience, but I think the OTT audience is much bigger. In cinema or television, not only the script but acting is written too. Do you get this? It mentions what to do. Everything is already written. Television is working, cinema is working but there was a big group of audience which was (waiting for OTT)," Prakash Raj said.

Advertisement

Talking about the advantage of web series, the Singham actor added, “It can be downloaded on your phone, you can watch it later. You can download and watch it on a flight. OTT has brought that freedom of choice, that liberty."

Prakash Raj also explained that senior actors venturing into the OTT space does not guarantee the success of a web series or an OTT film. He mentioned that the content is the ultimate winner when it comes to OTT and therefore, a big name or not, an actor has to prove their capabilities while working for a streaming platform’s show/movie. Raj called this a ‘very good development’.

“Big actors are coming on OTT because we need jobs. Today big actors who are coming to OTT also have to realise that just because you are a big actor, posters might work but people are noticing content. Therefore, you’ll have to prove, you’ll have to learn, you will have to be more sensitive, you will have to unlearn and re-invent because the competition has come up. Like, me, coming from a commercial cinema, already a star character actor, it was always there that my payment would be fixed, I can use my craft, or I can use the way I have fooled people but here’s it is not like this. In OTT, the audience has a choice. That is a very good development," the actor shared.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, talking about the show Mukhbir, it is a spy thriller that also stars Zain Khan Durrani, Adil Hussain, Zoya Afroz, Harsh Chhaya, Satyadeep Mishra and Karan Oberoi in key roles besides Prakash Raj. The show is directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai. It is an inspiring story of India’s secret agent in Pakistan who rose to the occasion to save the nation and turn the tide of the 1965 war in his country’s favour. It is streaming on ZEE5 currently.

Read all the Latest Movies News here