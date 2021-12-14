Prakash Raj Helps Dalit Girl Attend University in UK And Then Get a Job

Actor-director Prakash Raj has won millions of hearts with his acting before. But this time, it’s his gesture towards a Dalit girl that has brought him plaudits. Srichandana, a Dalit girl, wanted to study in the UK, but the lack of resources and money came as big obstacles.

Srichandana faced difficulties in flying to the UK despite having scored so well in the entrance examination. She reportedly has no father.

After getting to know her story, Tamil director Naveen Mohammed Ali brought it to the attention of actor Prakash Raj. He listened to the student’s problems and helped her secure admission in the UK. Now Srichandana has secured her Master’s degree from there.

However, that was not all. According to Naveen, Raj also helped her get a job in the UK. “People like Prakashraj are a beacon for those who are denied opportunities that are rarely available due to poverty. Thank you, sir," Naveen said.

In a tweet, he said, “Thnx & salutes to this man @prakashraaj. he has financially helped Srichandana, a fatherless poor meritorious Dalit girl, secure her admission to a UK university, finish her masters and now funded for her to find a job there too. thnx sir for making a difference in one’s life."

Indeed, the reel-life villain is a real-life hero!

