Prakash Raj Jabs BJP With Before And After Pictures Of National Emblem

Actor Prakash Raj on Thursday, in his “#justasking" series, took a jibe at the Central government concerning the national emblem atop the new Parliament building in New Delhi. It is no news that Prakash Raj is an outspoken critic of the saffron party. The actor-filmmaker has been using the hashtag “justasking" on Twitter to pose questions on various issues at the BJP-led government.

In his latest Twitter post, Prakash Raj shared ‘Before’ and ‘Now’ pictures of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. In the latter, both the Hindi Gods were depicted aggressively. It was followed by comparative images of the national emblem including the one placed atop the new Parliament building.

Sharing the collage of the above-mentioned comparisons on the micro-blogging site, Prakash Raj wrote, “Where are we heading, justasking."

Take a look:

The tweet didn’t go down well among the BJP supporters, who trolled the actor with an array of memes. Supporting BJP’s move of displaying the Ashokan lions aggressively, many opined that “sher hai to sher jaisa dikhan chahaiye, billi thodi hai (A lion should look like one. It isn’t a cat)."

Not only Prakash Raj, the ferocious makeover of the national emblem, whose cast was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week, has received criticism from opposition parties as well.

The opposition accused BJP of distorting the national emblem by replacing the “graceful and regally confident" Ashokan lions with those having menacing and aggressive postures. In its defence, BJP has dismissed all the accusations and has termed it as yet another “conspiracy" to target PM Narendra Modi.

The new statue of Ashokan lions is an adaptation of the ancient sculpture ‘Lion Capital of Ashoka’ which is in Uttar Pradesh’s Sarnath, and it dates back to 250 BC.

