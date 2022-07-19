Prakash Raj Reveals That One Role He Was Reluctant to Play

Actor Prakash Raj can just get into the skin of any character with absolute ease. Be it a menacing villain, a supporting character or even a character with great comic timing, he has aced it all. With the sheer conviction that he plays a role, it would seem to anyone that he is super comfortable in the skin of the character and is enjoying the role to the fullest, but contrary to it, a recent interview with Prakash Raj revealed that he has played a particular role that he did not want to and did not enjoy.

In 2020, Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru was a huge success at the box office, being one of the few films that was released just before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and caused theatres to shut down. The movie co-starred Prakash Raj as MLA Yeddula Nagendra, a corrupt minister. The character, though negative, had a redemption arc where he reforms towards the end of the movie.

However, in a recent interview with a news portal, Prakash Raj said that he did not want to take up the role and he did so reluctantly. He said he did not relate to the lying politician he played and did not want to essay the role. He said that although he was unhappy with playing this role in Mahesh Babu’s film, he felt satisfied with his role in the film Major produced by him. He named Bommarillu and Akashamanta two films that gave him immense satisfaction in his career.

Prakash Raj has a series of upcoming films slated to be released soon with Thiruchitrambalam, Shaakuntalam, Ponniyin Selvan and Kabzaa among them.

