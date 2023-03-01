Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is currently busy in the shooting of this upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB 28. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial will feature Pooja Hegde and Samyuktha Menon as the female leads. Now, another big star is going to join the film’s cast, according to reports.

Seasoned actor Prakash Raj has been roped in by the makers to play a pivotal role in the much anticipated film, according to a few reports. A few reports claimed that Prakash Raj will play the role of the grandfather of Mahesh Babu.

According to latest updates, Trivikram finalised Prakash Raj after considering many renowned actors from Tollywood. Though there is no official announcement regarding this yet, the news has created a buzz among Prakash Raj and Mahesh Babu fans.

Mahesh Babu and Prakash Raj have worked together in many films earlier including Dookudu and Okkadu. Prakash Raj played role of K Unnikrishnan, a retired ISRO officer in the film Major, which was produced by Mahesh Babu. Based on the life of Ashok Chakra awardee Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, this film, which released in May 2022, was loved by everyone. Almost everyone termed it as a breathtakingly poignant film which flawlessly captured Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life. Those who have seen this film are looking forward for another successful box office outing by Prakash and Mahesh with SSMB28.

Prakash Raj was last seen in Chiranjeevi’s latest movie Waltair Veerayya. He played the role of fisherman Kaala, a friend and confidante to Waltair Veerayya played by Chiranjeevi.

After much delay Mahesh Babu resumed the shooting for SSMB28 in January. Trivikram Srinivas and team aim to finish the post-production work of the movie by April, according to reports. The film is scheduled to be released on April 28. Recently, the makers announced that the first look of the actor from the movie, as well as the title of the film will be revealed on March 22, on the occasion of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year’s day,

The film has been written by Trivikram and this marks third collaboration of the director with Mahesh Babu.

