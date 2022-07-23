Prakriti Art Center Unveils Sculpture of Puneeth Rajkumar With Shri Siddharudha Swami

Late Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar was no less than a real-life hero for most Kannadigas. Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the artist of Prakriti Art Center has come up with a statue of Puneeth Rajkumar with Siddharudha Swami. The statue features the Kannada superstar taking blessings from the great yogi and spiritual teacher.

Actor and film producer, Raghavendra Rajkumar shared a photo of the statue and wrote, “Such a beautiful thought. #Appu."

Take a look:

Additionally, a 7.4 feet tall statue of Appu was unveiled at Vijaynagar’s Hospet on June 5. During the occasion, Puneeth’s wife Ashwini and his brother Raghavendra Rajkumar were also present. Thousands of fans witnessed the unprecedented moment and celebrated it as a festival.

On October 29, last year the actor died in a Bengaluru hospital after suffering a heart attack. The news of Puneeth’s demise left the fans and colleagues shocked and grief-stricken. He was 46. Reportedly, the actor was working out in a gym when he suffered a cardiac arrest; he was immediately rushed to Vikram Hospital in an “unresponsive" condition.

Starting his career as a child star, Puneet was just six-months-old when he was cast in the 1976 films Premada Kanike and Aarathi. In addition to Appu, Puneet had delivered many hits in his cinematic career, to name a few — Mourya, Arasu, Raam , and Anjani Putra. Puneet was also admired by his fans for his singing and dance skills.

Puneeth Rajkumar is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth and two children.

