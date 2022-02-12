Pran Birth Anniversary: 5 Performances Of The Late Actor That Are Still Our Favourite

Legendary actor Pran was a well-known antagonist in Indian Cinema. Throughout his career, he delivered outstanding performances that are still remembered by his followers. His magnificent persona had captivated the hearts of millions. Although the actor had portrayed a range of characters, he was best known for his villainous roles. His breathtaking performances were lauded by critics and fans alike. He also played a positive character with equal finesse in films.

On his birth anniversary, let’s take a look at some of his best performances from his career.

>Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960)

The unforgettable and ruthless dacoit Raaka played by Pran in Raj Kapoor’s superhit film Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti hai remains ingrained in the brains of film lovers to this day. His lines “Tumhara baap raaka" from the film will always be our favourite.

>Pathar Ke Sanam (1967)

Lala Bhagat Ram was Pran’s other notable wicked character who blackmails Taruna’s (Waheeda Rehman) father into marrying her. The film’s dialogue became extremely popular: “Kyon? Theek h na theek?"

>Upkaar (1967)

Pran played Mangal Chacha, a handicapped farmer in the film. He played an empathetic role who taught Manoj Kumar’s character to prioritize the needs of others before his own. Pran was perfect in his portrayal of the disabled farmer.

>Heer Ranjha (1970)

Pran played the cruel, kohl-eyed, and mischievous disabled uncle of the lovely Heer in Chetan Anand’s remarkable adaptation of Waris Shah’s epic poem. He was responsible for the tragic ending to the classic love story.

>Zanjeer (1973)

The actor portrayed one of the most iconic and memorable parts of Sher Khan in the film, and many people still remember the famous fight between him and Amitabh Bachchan in the film when Sher Khan confronts him. With the song Yaari Hai Imaan Mera, he wowed the crowd.

