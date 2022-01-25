Pranav Mohanlal's Hridayam Collects Over Rs 7 Cr In First 3 Days of Release

Actor Pranav Mohanlal-starrer Hridayam has collected Rs 7.35 crores in the first three days of its release. The film, written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, was released in theatres on January 21. It has recorded the third biggest opening day for a Mollywood film in recent times. With a collection of Rs 3.20 crore, the coming-of-age musical drama Hridyam is behind Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Rs. 7.42 crores) and Kurup (Rs. 7.01 crores).

The film is still running successfully in theatres, and it has been receiving exceptional reviews from both audiences and critics. The film went on floors in 2019 and it was released in theatres after multiple delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

>Break-up of Hridayam collection at Box Office:

Friday - Rs. 3.20 crores

Saturday - Rs. 3.65 crores

Sunday - Rs. 50 lakhs

Total - Rs. 7.35 crores

Cinemas were closed on Sunday in Kerala and many other states due to Covid-induced restrictions. Hence, the collections dipped on Sunday otherwise it may have grossed over Rs. 10.50 crores.

RFT films, the distribution company of Hridyam has called it an “unbelievable response."

According to reports, the majority of collections came from Kerala where it was released on over 450 screens.

Hridayam has now emerged as the biggest box office opener in Pranav Mohanlal’s career even as the film is being screened in Kerala with only 50 percent theatre occupancy.

Hridayam will be released in the UK and Ireland on January 28.

Hridayam is produced by Visakh Subramaniam and Noble Babu Thomas under the banners of Merryland Cinemas and Big Bang Entertainments. The story of the film revolves around a young college couple. Pranav Mohanlal is sharing screen space with Kalyani Priyadarshan in the film. Other than Pranav and Kalyani, the film stars Darshana Rajendran, Aju Varghese, Vijayaragavan, Baiju, and Arun Kurian.

