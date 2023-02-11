Director Vineeth Sreenivasan’s much-acclaimed romantic drama Hridayam has taken cine goers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. From the brilliant storytelling to the stupendous performances, powerful dialogues and pleasing soundtracks, Hridyam has left a lasting impression on the masses. Now, the makers of the Malayalam-language flick, starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead, have decided to re-release the coming-of-age tale of romance in selected cities during Valentine’s week. The filmmaker shared the announcement himself on Facebook, on February 10.

“Hridayam back in theatres!" captioned Vineeth in his post, along with sharing Hridayam’s poster on his Facebook feed. The name of the cities where Hridayam will be screened was included in the poster.

With ticket booking reservations beginning from Friday itself, the announcement highlighted that the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial will mark its premiere in Cochin’s PVR Lulu Mall, Chennai’s Spi Palazzo, Bangalore’s PVR Phoenix Mall, and Coimbatore’s Spi Cinemas.

Hridayam bagged the prestigious Kerala State Film Award for Best Music Director, and also brought home the Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value. In an interview with OTT Play, Vineeth revealed that he never expected to win an award for Best Film. Instead, he believed that the film’s music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab deserved an accolade to his name.

“There weren’t as many movies for which people had invested so much time and effort for the music. Hridayam also had a lot of songs belonging to different genres and so we knew his name was definitely worth consideration. Even though I never expected an award for Best Film with Popular Appeal, our producer Visakh (Subramaniam) would say that there was a chance we would get it," shared Vineeth.

In addition to Pranav, Hridayam also stars Darshana Rajendran and Kalyani Priyadarshan in leading roles. The film hit the cineplexes on January 21, 2021. Even amid the ongoing pandemic limitations back at that time, Kerala theatres recorded a 50 percent occupancy at the theatres, acquiring a revenue of almost Rs 50 crores, as reported by OTT Play.

