Pranitha Subhash observes the ritual of Bheemana Amavasya

Pranitha Subhash is one of the most adored actresses of the South film industry. The young star has cultivated a huge fan base through her acting chops and bubbly personality. The 29-year-old has cemented her place in the film industry in a very short period of time. Pranitha often shares beautiful pictures of herself on Instagram. On the occasion of Bheemana Amavasya, Pranitha shared heartwarming pictures on Instagram. In her Instagram post, she can be seen performing the important Hindu ritual of Bheemana Amavasya.

It is worth noting that Bheemana Amavasya is observed by Hindu women. This year, the ritual was celebrated on July 28. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In this ritual, married and unmarried women observe fast for a day and pray for the long life of their husbands, brothers and other male members of their family.

Pranitha’s popularity transcends Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema. Pranitha Subhash has also worked in Bollywood films like Hungama 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India. In 2021, Pranitha Subhash tied the knot with businessman Nitin Raju in an intimate ceremony. This year, she had announced her pregnancy via an adorable social media post.

In June, Pranitha shared on Instagram that she had given birth to a baby girl.

Pranitha shared delightful pictures and penned a heartfelt note in the caption. “The last few days have been surreal, ever since our baby girl was born. I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, but for her this was the hardest time emotionally," read the caption.

Pranitha’s post has gone viral with over 400,000 likes. Many fans have congratulated the actress in the comment box.

